KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that three more patients of coronavirus lost their lives in the province during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,463 while 296 new cases were also reported during the same period.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

Murad Shah said that with three more people losing their lives while struggling against the coronavirus, the death toll now stood at 2,463 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that 87 patients had recovered overnight, taking the number of patients recovering so far to 128,494 that constituted 96 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 15,211 samples were tested which helped detect 296 fresh cases that constituted 1.96 percent detection rate. “So far, 1,243,268 tests have been conducted in Sindh which have led to the detection of 134243 cases that make up 11 percent detection rate,” he elaborated.

According to the CM, of 3,286 patients who are currently under treatment, 2930 are in home isolation, five are at isolation centres and 351 are at different hospitals. “The condition of 175 patients is stated to be critical, including 20 those who have been shifted onto ventilators,” Murad disclosed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 296 new cases, 143 had been reported from Karachi alone, including 50 from East, 42 from Central, 26 from South, 11 from Malir, eight from West and six from Korangi.

He added that Badin had reported 25 fresh cases, Hyderabad five, Matiari four, Shikarpur three, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot two cases each, while Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur one case each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to follow the SOPs, otherwise the government would not be able to contain the pandemic.