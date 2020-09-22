Share:

LAHORE - Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) ticket holder from NA-169 Bahawalnagar Ahmad Khan Kamoka called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and General Secretary Punjab Muslim League Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Monday and announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) along with his colleagues. On this occasion President Muslim League Rawalpindi Zubair Ahmad Khan and General Secretary Fayyaz Tabussum were also present. Welcoming Ahmad Khan Kamoka into the party fold, Ch Parvez Elahi said that his party welcomed every patriotic Pakistani. Expressing gratitude to Ch Parvez Elahi, Ahmad Khan Kamoka lauded Parvez Elahi’s contribution in promotion of religion. He mentioned that Parvez Elahi had rendered great services for religion of Islam, Quran Academy, religious reforms in academic and non-academic books and the passage of Bunyaad Islam Bill from Punjab Assembly.