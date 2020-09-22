Share:

NAROWAL - The police arrested two accused rapists Subhan and Shah Zaid for criminally molesting local labourer Muhammad Arif’s10 year old son in village Bal Shaahaan, Zafarwal tehsil a few days back. Inspector Fahad Bin Fida, SHO Zafarwal police station said that both the accused confessed their crime committed with the minor child when he was alone near a cattle barn. The SHO said that the victim child was in critical condition at a local hospital. He added that police sent the accused behind the bars after registering case against them.