KASUR - The police arrested two women drug traffickers and recovered narcotics from their possession on Monday. According to police, a team of A-division police accompanied by lady police, on a tip-off, conducted raids in its limit and arrested two women drug traffickers who had narcotics in their possession. In first raid, police arrested a notorious drug pusher Shabnum Bibi from Kot Azam Khan, and recovered two kilograms of heroin from her. Later, in another raid the police arrested Neha Bibi, daughter of drug pusher Shabnum Bibi and recovered 1,270 grams opium from them.