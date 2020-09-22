Share:

LAHORE - University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad has said the UVAS has strong liaison with livestock, dairy and poultry industries besides providing opportunities of entrepreneurship and capacity building to students.

He expressed these views while presiding over an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree classes here on Monday. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated students on their admissions and mentioned that the UVAS comprised of five campuses and five faculties. He said the UVAS had 350 faculty members and 50 per cent of them were PhDs.

He acknowledged the role of faculty members in successfully conducting online classes and admissions process during COVID-19 pandemic. VC said that every year the UVAS disbursed Rs 70 million scholarships among the needy and talented students on merit. On the occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also congratulated students and advised them to focus on their studies, excel in their concerning fields and played vital role in development of the country.

Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Chairman Department of Parasitology and Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and newly-admitted students with their parents and faculty members were also present.