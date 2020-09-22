Share:

ISLAMABAD - Victoria Beckham may have had to ditch her usual London Fashion Week catwalk show in favor of a digital presentation, but she had her number one fan by her side. The Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared an Instagram photo of her daughter Harper, nine, dressed in a mini version of one of her dresses with a matching face mask ahead of afternoon’s presentation. Victoria, like most designers, has opted for a digital presentation to showcase her latest collection during London Fashion Week as the coronavirus pandemic uproots fashion weeks around the globe. The designer is showing off her latest collection with the help of four models, while there was just a handful of fashion editors in attendance for a preview at Victoria Miro art gallery in East London.