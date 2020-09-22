Share:

ISLAMABAD - The World Boxing Council (WBC) has appointed Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan as president of WBC Middle East Boxing Council (MEBC). The announcement was reported on www.worldboxingnews.net on Monday. In an announcement this weekend, the former super-lightweight world champion was named the new WBC President for the region. Khan is a long-time advocate for the development of boxing in the region. He will promote the first card in Islamabad on October 3. The WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman saw Khan as the perfect choice for the role. “I am confident that under the leadership of Champion Amir Khan, the culturally diverse Middle East region will provide a unique platform for the proper development of our sport. With time, we hope the Middle East can produce a new batch of WBC Champions. There is a lot of undiscovered talent in the region. The WBC is particularly eager to develop female boxing and amateur boxing there as well.”