Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Advisor to the CM on Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that work on the improvement of road infrastructure, including sanitation and installation of streetlights, is in full swing in all districts of the provincial capital. “The issue is not of authority, but of good intentions,’ he said, and added that roads and intersections in all districts of the city, especially in Central and Korangi, had been cleaned while work on the installation of streetlights, rehabilitation of road infrastructure was being expedited.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Wahab said that the sanitation staff who were habitual absentees had been summoned to their office, while daily attendance of employees was also being monitored which had not only improved sanitation in the city, but also the garbage that had been lying for a long time had also been disposed of. He said that no more funds or special grants had been provided to the district administration for the removal of garbage, installation of streetlights and other works, which, he said, was quite encouraging. The spokesman for the Sindh government said that the provincial government was committed to improving the condition of the port city. Wahab appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the Sindh government for the removal of encroachments, filth and garbage from different parts of the city so that the city could be restored to its original condition.