Peshawar - In an attempt to switch to a paperless environment at the head and zonal offices, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has implemented Enterprises Resource Planning (ERP).

The implementation of ERP will help make official matters easy, transparent and consume less resources and time.

The project was completed with financial assistance of USAID under Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Municipal Services Development Programme (MSDP). The WSSP employees were trained to run official matters under ERP, a comprehensive computerized mechanism to run affairs at offices and store data of routine matters.

“ERP helps the company in decision and policy making and makes it easy for the concerned department to access to data it stores,” said spokesperson WSSP Hassan Ali.

He termed it a step towards digitization of record and to utilize the available manpower in an efficient manner.

“The system will also help the company in procurement, finance and provision of comprehensive data for future planning,” he added.