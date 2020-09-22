Share:

LAHORE - Young tennis sensation Zohaib Afzal Malik has maintained his supremacy in the 1st Universal Tennis Ratings (UTR) Event, as he remained unbeaten on the second consecutive day.

In-form Zohaib, who played total five matches on the inaugural day and won all of them, continued his good show on the second day and won all the four matches, he played so far. Zohaib’s match against Ahmed Yousaf was a treat to watch as both the players played out their heats and fought for each and every point till the end, and it was Zohaib, who emerged as ultimate winner in the end, as he won the marathon match 4-2, 2-4, 11-9.

In the singles round three, Ibrahim Anjum beat Omer Jawad 4-3, 1-4, 11-9, Ahmad Yousaf beat Omer Shahni 3-4(11-9), 4-2, 10-7, Bilal Gilani beat Haris Salman Bajwa 4-1, 4-1, Raja Mustafa beat Abdullah Yousaf 4-3 (7-3), 4-0 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-0.

In the singles round four, Omer Jawad beat Omer Shahni 4-0, 4-3(7-2), Ibrahim Anjum beat Haris Salman Bajwa 4-0, 4-1, Ahmad Yousaf beat Abdullah Yousaf 4-3(9-7), 4-0, Bilal Gilani beat Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-2 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0. In the singles round five, Omer Jawad beat Haris Salman Bajwa 4-1, 4-0 and Abdullah Yousaf beat Omer Shahani 4-3(7-5), 0-4, 10-8, Ibrahim Anjum beat Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ahmed Yousaf 4-2, 2-4, 11-9 and Bilal Gilani beat Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-1.

In doubles round three, Ibrahim/Abdullah Yousaf beat Abdullah/Omer Shahani 4-3(7-0), 4-2, in round four, Ibrahim/Abdullah Yousaf beat Haris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-0 while in round five, Bilal Gilani/Ismail Aftab beat Haris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-3(7-4) and Zohaib Malik/Omer beat Ibrahim Anjum/Abdullah Yousaf 4-3(7-2), 4-1.

UTR Official in Pakistan Muhammad Naseeb, who is also tournament director, has said that quality tennis is being witnessed throughout the event, where the young tennis enthusiasts have been exhibiting their prowess and putting in their best efforts to win their respective matches. “Under the banner of UTR, we will continue to conduct more and more tennis events in Pakistan, so that the future stars of the country may get maximum opportunities to excel at the higher level.”