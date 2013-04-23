

ISLAMABAD -



Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday set aside the appointment of Dr Riaz Ahmed Warraich as the Executive Director (ED) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) directing the government to adopt a competitive process while appointing a new ED of the hospital.

The court issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by Dr Altaf Hussain, a joint executive director of PIMS who moved the court through his counsel advocate Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen and made government of Pakistan through Secretary Establishment Division, government of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (CAD) and Professor Dr Riaz Ahmed Warraich as respondents.

IHC Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued these directives while hearing a petition filed by Dr Altaf Hussain, a Joint Executive Director of PIMS who moved the court. In his petition, Dr Hussain challenged the eligibility of Dr Warraich saying that he was appointed as executive director PIMS illegally, unlawfully and to a sheer violation of the rules.

He contended that Dr Warraich did not possess the requisite qualification of MBBS and postgraduate degree in Public health and was as such neither qualified nor eligible to hold the of ED PIMS while he had been appointed on political consideration and without due process of law. The petitioner argued that appointment of the respondent was against the prescribed method, qualification, experience and procedure. He added that being a Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, the respondent belonged to the teaching cadre of the doctors of Punjab and not to the administrative and general cadre.

Earlier, Justice Siddiqui on February 15 after initial hearing of the petition had restrained the federal government from changing the status of Dr Warraich and also sought comments from the doctor and the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (CAD).

Counsel Syed Nayyab Hassan Gardezi on March 8 had presented Dr Warraich's reply to the court, and claimed that the qualifications for becoming the ED of PIMS were amended in December 2011 and Dr Warraich was eligible to head the hospital.

Gardezi also told the court that Dr Warraich had joined PIMS on deputation and can be "repatriated" to his parent department after the completion of the three-year term.