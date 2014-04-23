Lahore - Working Women Organization (WWO) and Pakistan Workers’ Confederation (PWC) in collaboration with Awaz Project have organized a consultation meeting on “South Asia Labour Conference, Labour Policy and Issues of Working Women” at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the agenda of upcoming South Asia Labour Conference, streamline a joint strategy regarding problems and demands of working women, said WWO Executive Director and PWC General Secretary Aima Mahmood in her opening remarks. She felt the need for establishment of an alliance of trade unions and women workers at South Asia level.

PWC President Muhammad Yaqoob, Naseem Iqbal, All Pakistan Trade Union Federation Chairman Sultan Khan, President Fazal Wahid, spokesperson Nasir Mahmood, Munir Dogar, Shaukat Ali Chaudhary, Syada Fatima attended and spoke. Salaman Abid, Mumtaz Mughal, Zakir Hussain, Nasreen Azhar, Ume Laila, Salma Liaqat, Dure Shahwar, Ambreen Fatime and others were the representative of different non-government organizations.

Speakers asked the labour unions to ensure productive discussions and suggestions at upcoming South Asia Conference. Labour information system, health and safety of workers, promotion of regional cooperation, increase in growth rate and issues of female workers in informal sectors should be the main discussion points of the conference, they held.

“The South Asia Conference will provide the unionists and labour leaders a great opportunity to discuss the problems they are facing in the region and make strategies for the betterment of workers,” they felt. The issues of women workers especially their health and safety and social protection should not be neglected in discussion at the conference, speakers urged. A joint strategy was required to promote cooperation among the labour organizations of the region, they said. The participatans of the discussion demanded to include the suggestions of the South Asia Labour Conference in the Labour Policy.