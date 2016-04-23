

LAHORE: In connection with the 78th death anniversary of the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal, a delegation of Public Art and Literary Society Lahore laid a floral wreath at Mazar of Alama Iqbal and also prayed for the departed soul, says a press release.

Meanwhile, a Mehfil-e-Mushaira was arranged by the society in the memory of Allama Iqbal at Staff Welfare Office. Accountant General Punjab Zafar Hassan Raza presided over the event while Najeeb Ahmed, Latif Sahil and Ijaz Kanwar Raja were the chief guests.

Dr Amir Shehzad, Qaim Naqvi, Dr Shahida, Dilwar Shah, Tariq Malik, Naseem Fazal, Kamran Nashit, Tariq Niazi, Mehmood Hassan, Khalid Mehmood and Zainul Abidin presented their poetry and also paid rich tributes to the Poet to the East Allama Iqbal. Accountant General Punjab Zafar Hassan Raza congratulated the organizer of the society Maqbool Ahmed Chohan on successfully arranging the Mushaira.–PR

Punjab to mark immunisation week

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Health Khawaja Salman Rafique in a message has said that Punjab has made preparations to commemorate the World Immunization Week in a befitting manner and the occasion will be used to spread immunization awareness in the province.

The World Immunization Week is being celebrated around the world from 24th to 30th April. Punjab’s Expanded Program on Immunization is leading the awareness activities at provincial and districts level in a bid to spread the message of immunization.–Agencies

Khawaja Salman Rafique said: “With more professionalism and smart use of technology we have been able to boost routine immunization to around 84 per cent from mid 50s within just one year. Our target is to reach 90 per cent by end of this year. The occasion provides us an opportunity to renew our pledge towards Vaccine Preventable Diseases.”

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ali Jan Khan said: “We are especially focusing the districts low on Human Development Index. Reaching out to children of vulnerable populations, not yet vaccinated, is our top priority.”Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Mukhtar Hussain Syed said getting thumbs up in pre-validation for mother and neo natal tetanus elimination status was a milestone for Punjab.

He further said: “We have ensured the National Emergency Action Plan on Polio Eradication is implemented in letter and spirit. There have been no polio case in Punjab in 2016 and we hope the status remains unchanged.”Director EPI Dr. Munir Ahmed, who has been pivotal in this major turnaround, said he was keen to capitalize on this renewed emphasis on immunization. He said there is no local transmission of poliovirus in Punjab. He also said measles cases increase between March to June, and said parents must get their children vaccinated for the same.

He further said fresh induction of vaccinators, involvement of Lady Health Workers in immunization and provision of motorcycles and POL have helped improve coverage.

“In case of any guidance or complaint, parents may contact helpline 0800 99000 for any guidance,” he added. Punjab faces big challenge of mobile and migrant population moving from virus transmission areas in other provinces.