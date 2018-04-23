Share:

islamabad - The Ministry of Housing and Works has allotted as many as 170 government accommodations and flats to the employees of National Assembly and Senate Secretariat during last five years.

An official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP that the accommodations are not sufficient to meet the requirements of the government employees in the federal capital.

“Presently, there is a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million houses in the country and the present government is making concerted efforts to bridge the gap.”

Federal Cabinet imposed a ban on new construction of government accommodation in 1995 and the matter was taken up on public private partnership.

In this regard, he said a proposal to demolish the existing government accommodation in Sector F-6/4 and construction of 10-storey flats in their place, was submitted to Prime Minister last year.

The Prime Minister’s Office had directed to re-submit the summary through the Cabinet Division after consultation with all the stake-holders, the official added.

He said that accordingly, the Capital Administration and Development Division, and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were requested to furnish their views.

To a question, he said that there is no specific provision in Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 for allotment of Government Accommodation to deputationists, coming from banks to the federal government offices.

He said that as per available record, no government accommodation has been allotted to the employees of banks who are working on deputation basis in federal government offices during the tenure of present government.

To another question, he said the Ministry will construct around 500,000 housing units for the low income families throughout the country under Apna Ghar Scheme. Under the scheme, he said, the government would provide houses to homeless and shelter-less families by constructing low-cost units on state land in different localities.

“To ensure cost effective access to credit for housing, the government will pick up a portion of the financing cost as subsidy,” the official added.

He said in order to commence execution work for launching the housing project, Apna Ghar limited company has been registered with Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

“All the initial work of the project has been completed and sufficient chunks of state land have been identified for the launching of the project,” he said.

However, the official said that due to non availability of funds and non-appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary, the project has not yet been initiated.