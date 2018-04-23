Share:

KHAIRPUR - Three people were killed separately near Ubaro on Sunday.

According to details, a woman identified as Jindo Bohar died near village Malook Bohar in the jurisdiction of Ubaro police station. According to police, the women was working on thrasher the belt of thrasher trapped her, she was injured seriously during shifting to hospital succumbed her injuries and died.

Meanwhile a tortured body of youth Abdul Waheed Gargej was found from Dal area of taluka Ubaro on Sunday.

In another incident a youth was gunned down when a clash was occurred between two groups of Shar community at village Imam Bux Shar in the katchha area Rowanty police station near Ubaro. Both the groups opened fire on each other, resultantly, a youth identified as Abdul Jabbar Shar was killed on the spot. According to villagers, police reached the spot after 8 hours. The body of deceased was brought to Ubaro hospital and later handed over to his relatives after postmortem.