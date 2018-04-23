Share:

SIALKOT - Central PTI leader and Senator Ch Muhammad Sarwar asserted on Sunday that now it is PTI's turn to come to power after making a clean in the upcoming general elections.

"The masses will give the PTI heavy electoral mandate to empower the party execute its public welfare agenda and change the prevailing system."

Ch Sarwar stated this while addressing PTI workers in Narowal here on Sunday.

The former governor said that said that the PTI has emerged as the only and last hope for the masses. "The winds of change of the prevailing political spectrum have started blowing as now the entire nation wants to see "freshness" in the politics as result of the upcoming 2018 general elections," he claimed. Ch Sarwar said that now the masses will vote the PTI to power with the trust to fulfil their dream of a social welfare state.

He said that the PTI has made a golden history by struggling against the corrupt rulers and their corruption besides paving the ways of their ouster from the national political scenario in shape of Nawaz Sharif's life-long disqualification by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that now only the PTI has the capabilities to save the country from the corrupt politicians, their corruption, besides recovering every single penny plundered by the corrupt rulers.

Other PTI leader including singer Abrarul Haq and Waleed Iqbal also addressed the party workers. They said that the PTI is the voice of the masses and power of the poor, saying the PTI will clean sweep the general elections.