Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the suicide attacks on voter registration centres in Kabul and Baghlan, Afghanistan. A foreign ministry statement said: “Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous and reprehensible suicide attacks that targeted innocent civilians at voter registration centres in Kabul and Baghlan provinces in Afghanistan.”

It said: “We are grieved at the loss of precious innocent lives in this brutal act of terrorism. We express our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Pakistan, the statement said, was confident that such attacks would not deter the resolve of the Afghan people to determine their own future through the exercise of their right to vote. “Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief and sorrow,” it said.