QUETTA - Two men belonging to the Hazara community were shot dead , while a third was injured in an attack in Quetta’s Western Bypass area on Sunday, the latest in a recent series of attacks on the religious minority.

Police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said both men were local officials in Shiite community organisations. Cheema said the attackers fled the scene on motorcycles after the shooting and that a search is underway.

Police officials said unknown miscreants opened fire and killed two people identified as Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Zaman. One person was wounded as a result of the firing, who was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex for treatment.

Police said the victims were members of the Hazara community and that the incident appeared to be a targeted attack.

Attacks against Hazaras in Quetta have seen a spike recently, with this attack being the second this week alone. A shopkeeper was gunned down in the provincial capital earlier this week while another Hazara man was killed at the start of April.

“It is a sectarian target killing,” senior police officer Syed Attaullah Shah told Reuters.

At least six Hazaras have been killed in targeted killings in the past two months in Quetta, the official added.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

It was the fifth attack in recent months targeting Shiites in Quetta. No one has claimed the attacks, but they bore the hallmarks of Sunni extremists. No arrests have been made.

A report released by the National Commission for Human Rights last month stated that 509 members of Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta during the last five years.

ROAD MISHAP: A woman died and seven others including children and women received injuries as a vehicle overturned in Machh area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle as it turned turtle due to overspeeding. As a result, a woman namely Sakina Bibi died on the spot while seven others received injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where six of the victims were identified as Surya Bibi, Marward Bibi, Zar Gull, Zaib Bibi, Basheer Ahmed and Shahnawaz.

The injured were referred to Quetta’s Civil Hospital for further treatment. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.