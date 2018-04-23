Share:

Ajoka Theatre’s performance concludes at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: Ajoka Theater two-day theatre performance concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday with famous play “Charing Cross”.

The performance was organized by Ajoka Theatre in collaboration with the German Embassy and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

During the two-day performance, two plays “Chaak Chakkar” and “Charing Cross” were presented by Ajoka Theater at the PNCA auditorium.–APP

Week long immunisation drive to start from tomorrow

Rawalpindi: The District Health Authority will launch a week-long national immunization campaign (EPI) to create awareness among women about healthcare of child to contribute towards a healthier society.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr Sohail Chaudary told APP here on Sunday that lady health workers would go door-to-door under the campaign being launched from April 24 to educate women about child health and taking preventive measures for infant’s health.–APP

During the campaign he said, Polio, Measles, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B and Tuberculosis vaccinations would be administered to the children below two years of age.