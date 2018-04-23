Share:

LIVERPOOL - Amir Khan's first bout in a British ring for five years saw him knock out Canada's Phil Lo Greco in a mere 40 seconds on Saturday.

The 31-year-old British boxer had not fought anywhere for two years since being beaten by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas in May 2016. And the 2004 Olympic silver medallist wasted little time in sending Lo Greco tumbling with a quick one-two punch combination inside the opening 30 seconds.

Khan then pinned Lo Greco to the ropes before the super-welterweight contest ended moments after it had started. Victory left Khan on course for his long-awaited showdown with British rival Kell Brook, who was among those watching at ringside on Saturday.

"I have been out the ring for two years but I was still in the gym working hard, I have never taken a day off. I wanted to prove a point coming back -- I was trained to fight for 12 rounds, I had to make some changes and Phil lo Greco is a dangerous opponent," Khan told the BBC. "Enjoy my victory. Khan's back. I was a little nervous, but I am back with a big bang. I want to become a world champion this year or next year."

Khan, however, added: "I want to fight the best guys. If it means going up a division I will." As for a bout with Brook, Khan, most famous recently for his 'jungle' appearance in the British television show 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here', said: "That fight is something I am not rushing and not running away from. I will fight Kell Brook and beat Kell Brook. Kell Brook has been living off my name for a long time. I am a stronger fighter, a better fighter. "I'm not a fighter to run away."

Confident Brook Says he’ll

destroy Khan

Kell Brook is confident of ‘destroying’ Amir Khan . The Sheffield man was ringside at the ECHO Arena on Saturday to witness his British rival’s 39-second demolition of Phil Lo Greco. The long-term foes were brought together in the post-fight interview following Khan’s Sky Sports-televised stoppage of the Canadian visitor.

And the former world champion insisted he is 'chasing' Brook after joining him in Eddie Hearn's promotional stable, but then left the ring before they could discuss a domestic clash. But Brook disagrees and doesn’t believe Khan, 31, wants any part of a fight with him after he won on his super-welterweight debut back in March, stopping Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena to claim the vacant WBC Silver title at the weight.

"Amir, come on, Amir," shouted Brook, who moved up in weight after losing his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr by stoppage last May. "All the fans want the fight. I want the fight. He can go in the jungle and chase stars, but when he gets in there with me, I'll make him see stars. "I know he's got very fast hands. I've sparred with him. He's got the fastest hands I've been in with. Timing beats speed, I'm a seasoned pro, I will land that bomb on him, that brownie. I'll destroy him.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who now represents both Khan and Brook after the man of the moment agreed to link up with the Matchroom head for his comeback, says that the fight will always be there. “People ask me if Khan has still got speed but he might be even quicker than before. He will be in massive fights in the UK. "The British public want to see Khan against Brook and I want to make it happen. They want to bash each other up.” The plan now seems to get both fighters out in similar level outings in June or July before a deal is thrashed out for a fight towards the end of the year.