Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - The drive to administer Inactivated Injectable Polio Vaccine and Oral Polio Vaccine to the children started today, which would continue till April 28 in Khyber and Mohamnd agencies and FR Peshawar under supervision of agencies surgeons, political administrations and security agencies, Fata health directorate said.

Sharing details regarding the campaign, Director Health Services, Fata Dr Jawad Habib Khan said that a total of 119,248 children below the age of 23 months would be vaccinated during the campaign, out of which 14,710 infants below the age of 4 months would only be vaccinated with the OPV while 104,538 children between the age of 4 months to 23 months would be vaccinated with both IPV and OPV. A total of 451 teams comprising 371 outreach teams, 78 fixed and 2 mobile teams have been tasked for the purpose, he added.

The health official said that the IPV was administered in combination with the OPV to protect the kids from polio virus as well as increase immunity level of children for prolonged period of time.

Dr Jawad said that the IPV and OPV drive was main factor that reduced polio cases in tribal belt to zero for the last 20 months and hoped that this year, the phase wise IPV and OPV campaign would not only secure children of Fata in the upcoming high transmission season but would also help Fata to complete two years of maintaining zero polio status.