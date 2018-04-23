Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Channing Tatum reportedly 'misses' Jenna Dewan.

The couple, both 37, announced at the start of this month that they were ending their nine-year marriage after struggling to keep the romance alive, and it has now been claimed that the 'Magic Mike' star - who has four-year-old daughter Everly with Jenna - is starting to feel the pain of being separated from his former partner. A source said: ''Channing definitely misses Jenna.'' Jenna, on the other hand, has reportedly been using her hectic work schedule to keep herself busy, so she doesn't dwell on the split.

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Jenna has a crazy work schedule right now and is feeling good and has a lot going on.''

After their split, it was reported that the 'Witches of East End' star had moved away from Los Angeles in order to spend time with her family, whom she was said to be leaning on for support.

A source said at the time: ''She was surrounded by family and had a quiet weekend there. It's close enough that she can get out of LA easily and spend time with people she is close to.''

The pair had announced their split in a lengthy statement on social media, which was posted at the beginning of April. It read: ''Hey world! So... We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it's a consequence of the lives we've chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.

We're living in an incredible moment in time, but it's also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn't read it here then it's most certainly fiction.

''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

''We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.''