People are visiting a food stall during the Fund Raising Charity Bazaar 2018 organized by Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA) and Corps of Service Attaché Ladies Association (COSALA) at a local hotel.



Women diplomats are having coffee from a stall during the Fund Raising Charity Bazaar 2018 organized by Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA) and Corps of Service Attaché Ladies Association (COSALA) at a local hotel.



Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson visiting different stalls during the Fund Raising Charity Bazaar 2018 organized by Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA) and Corps of Service Attaché Ladies Association (COSALA) at a local hotel.



Women are buying different items from a stall during the Fund Raising Charity Bazaar 2018 organized by Islamabad Foreign Women Association (IFWA) and Corps of Service Attaché Ladies Association (COSALA) at a local hotel.