SARGODHA - A 26-year-old Chinese man solemnized wedding with a Pakistani girl Shama,21, here in Sargodha on Sunday.

According to the family, the newlyweds had developed friendship through social media network site facebook a couple of years ago, which ended up in marriage here on Sunday.

The Chinese groom namely Budhio along with his sister and other relatives had arrived in village 47-North two days. The marriage rites were performed at Catholic Church according to Christian religion. While local wedding customs were also performed like "serving milk to the groom and halting his way by bride's sisters."

On the occasion, the Chinese groom appeared confused and nervous. A large number of local people including near and dear ones of the bride attended the wedding with great delight and welcomed the marriage. They termed the wedding another great example of Pak-China friendship.