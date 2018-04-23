Share:

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor says the whole country, including Waziristan, after passing through hardships, is on the road to peace now, reported by Radio Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said hard times are over and good ones are in sight. He urged people to show steadfastness as dividends of the peace, achieved through hardships, are being consolidated.

DG ISPR said both difficulties and comforts are being shared together and we will continue to do it till final destination of enduring peace in the country.

