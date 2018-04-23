Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory for producing and illegally refilling bottles of different brands of soft drinks and got registered a case against the culprits on Sunday.

A team of PFA under the supervision of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal conducted a raid on the factory nearby Ravi River.

The DG said the raid was conducted by PFA’s vigilance cell on a tip-off after two weeks of reiki of the fake bottles supply chain in the local market. He said that food safety teams seized a total of 9500 filled bottles of fizzy drinks, including 6,500 sting bottles and 3,000 Pepsi bottles.

Raw material for 10,000 bottles was also found in the factory; it was confiscated and later discarded. The PFA rooted out machinery from the site, including gas cylinders, filling machines, compressors, motors and other things, he added.

The PFA also checked ice cream factories during surprise visits. He appreciated a dairy ice cream factory for bringing improvements and changes in the manufacturing of ice cream as per SOPs and instructions of the authority.

He said that PFA teams were fully active and checking beverages, ice creams, ice and other products which are in high demand in summer season. PFA is appreciating all those food business operators who are producing their products in compliance with PFA’s instructions and rules, he mentioned.

SUNDAY BAZAARS

Chairman of Price Control Committee Mian Usman visited the Shadman Sunday Market where he checked the quality of fruits and vegetables.

On the occasion, he ordered registration of FIRs against two shopkeepers who were selling fruits and vegetables after tampering with weighing machines.

The registration of three stalls was also cancelled due to low quality vegetables and warning notices were issued to six stalls to improve the standards of products.

Mian Usman also asked visitors at Shadman Bazaar about the quality and facilities at the makeshift market. He said “we have made a comprehensive policy so that people can buy fruits and vegetables at government rates in the holy month of Ramazan”. He also said there should be no overcharging in the open market as well.