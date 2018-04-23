Share:

RIYADH - Four British pilgrims were killed and 12 others injured in Saudi Arabia when their bus collided with a fuel tanker, officials said on Sunday. The crash occurred on Saturday near the western Saudi town of Al Khalas while the pilgrims were on their way to the holy city of Makkah.

“The royal embassy of Saudi Arabia in London is working with (Britain’s) Foreign Office to issue emergency visas immediately to both the relatives of the four pilgrims who died as well as to families of the 12 British pilgrims who were injured,” the embassy said in a statement. “The injured have been taken to a hospital in Mecca where everything possible is being done to care for them.”

The statement said 17 British pilgrims were aboard the bus. “My sincere sympathies and thoughts are with the families of the four British pilgrims who tragically died in a coach crash in the kingdom on Saturday and for the pilgrims who were injured,” Saudi ambassador to Britain, Mohammed bin Nawaf, tweeted.