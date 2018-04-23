Share:

Gatlin wins first 100m race of season

LOS ANGELES - Reigning world champion Justin Gatlin clocked 10.05 seconds to win his season opening 100 metre race at the Grenada Invitational track meet. The 36-year-old American beat out runner-up Isiah Young, who finished in 10.11 seconds, while Mike Rodgers ran 10.17 as Americans swept all three podium spots at the Kirani James Stadium. Gatlin missed competing in the inaugural Grenada meet last year because of an injury. Gatlin, who was twice suspended for doping, upset the legendary Usain Bolt to claim the 100 metre title at the 2017 World Championships, where former world champ Usain Bolt managed to win the bronze medal. Last month, he competed at the Athletix Grand Prix in South Africa, where he earned fourth position in the 150 metres behind winner Anaso Jobodwana.–AFP

Ghani Glass need 56 to avoid big defeat

ISLAMABAD – Ghani Glass consolidated their position against ZTBL in the final of the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 here on Sunday at Pindi Stadium. Ghani Glass resumed their first innings at overnight score of 10-1 and were bowled out for 55 in only 34.2 overs, thus conceded massive 238-run first innings lead. Zeeshan Ashraf hit 14. Hamza Nadeem captured 3-17, Bilawal Iqbal 3-27 and Waqar and M Ali 2 wickets each. After follow-on, Ghani Glass closed day two at 182-1, still needing 56 runs to avoid innings defeat. Opener Zeeshan Ashraf hammered 105 while Yousaf slammed unbeaten 55. Hamza took the only wicket. Earlier, ZTBL scored 293-10 in 78.1 overs with Aaqib Shah smashing 72, Saad Nasim 71 and Shakeel Ansar 52. M Umar clinched 4-120, Husnain Bukhari 3-41 and Ulfat Shah 2-58.–Staff Reporter

Fawad helps Jazz qualify for final

LAHORE – Fawad Saif helped Jazz overpower LTC by 5 wickets in the Jotun Silver League 2018 semifinal to set final clash date with Adsel. LTC, batting first, scored 139 runs with Kashif Arshad scoring 44 and Shafqat Ali 24. Fawad Saif and Ijaz Baloch clinched 4 wickets each. Jazz, in reply, achieved the target losing 5 wickets. Fawad Saif slammed 29 while Syed Haider and Ijaz Baloch hit 24 runs each. Fawad was declared man of the match. In another semifinal, Adsel defeated UBL by 27 runs. Batting first, Adsel scored 181 with Raja Yasir smashing 65 runs, Waseem Ali 37 and Rafaqat Ali 28. Hassan Aqdas took 2 wickets. In reply, UBL could score 154-9 in the allotted overs. M Akmal was top scorer with 76 runs. Badar Butt grabbed two wickets for Adsel. Raja Yasir was named man of the match.–Staff Reporter

AFP names 12-member athletics team

ISLAMABAD - Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has announced 12-member national athletics team to feature in South Asian Jr Athletics Championship from May 5 at Colombo. AFP president Maj Gen (R) M Akram Sahi said Ch Iqbal Akhtar is group leader while Qazi Tanveer and Seemi Rizvi are coaches. The team comprising 8 men and 4 women with men players including M Wasim, M Hamza, Hassan Raza, M Shahzad, Younis Waqar, Moeed Baloch, Abdul Razaq and Ghulam Mohiuddin while Tahreem, Esha, Saqa and Noorul Ameen are female players. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Nepal will feature in the event. Pakistan men will take part in 100m, 200m, 400m race, 4X400 relay, 4X400 relay race and discuss throw, while women will compete in 100m, 200m and 4X400 relay race.–Staff Reporter