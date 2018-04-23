Share:

KARACHI - We all recognise that the modern approach to geography lays emphasis on spatial dimensions and on its distinctive approach to the resolution of human problems. Over the years, this discipline has emerged as a field of great promise and potential within the framework of man environment system and its implications.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Karachi (KU) while expressing his views at the inaugural ceremony of three days 15th All Pakistan Geographical Conference organised by KU’s department of geography in collaboration with PGA, Federal Urdu University and HEC.

The conference theme was “Future of Geography in Pakistan”. The inauguration of 15th All Pakistan Geographical Conference (APGC) was held at Auditorium of Social Sciences, University of Karachi on Sunday. The event was attended by around 300 participants from all over the country.

Chairman Department of Geography KU Prof Dr Jamil Hasan Kazmi said that only less than 100 student were enrolled in only 3 departments of geography in the decade of 1950’s in the country while in 2018, there are about 20 varsities where geography and GIS programs are being offered at graduate and postgraduate level having more than 4000 students.

“Air pollution is one of the major issues of the Karachi city due to heavy industrialisation and traffic congestion, which has serious implications on the health of citizens,” Dr Kazmi added.

Secretary PGA and Professor Punjab University Dr Safdar Ali Shirazi said that it is now an established fact that role of geographers is expanding rapidly in studying man environment interaction all over the world as well as in Pakistan. At present, Pakistani geographers are playing pivotal role in capacity building in environmental decision making. KU’s department of geography Assistant Professor Dr Salman Zubair said that lack of public transport is one of the biggest metropolitan problems of Karachi citizens.

“The current passenger seat ratio is 1:34 in Karachi busses which suggests lack of public transport facility while it also risks many lies and cause time delay. Sustainable mass transit system is a dire need of today to tackle the serious problem of public transport in Karachi,” he added.