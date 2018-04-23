Share:

LAHORE - Hassan Sheheryar Yasin is an iconic fashion designer who has always come up with out of the box ideas and surprised the fashion freaks with something creative on the ramp.

Celebrating his 24 years of success in fashion industry, HSY held a solo show presenting his latest collection ‘MohabbatNama’ which was a treat for all the fashion lovers.

The collection was showcased against a historic backdrop at the famous Haveli of Wajid Ali Shah. The grand show was attended by who’s who of fashion industry, socialites, celebrities, politicians and media personalities.

The solo show was inaugurated with a moving narration by the words of Faiz Ahmed Faiz on Lahore as narrated by his daughter, artist Salima Hashmi served as the head of National College of Arts for four years. ‘MohabbatNama’ or love letter was a tribute to Lahore with its inheritance, convention and legacy exhibited as a whole show involvement. Situated in the Walled City of Lahore, the Haveli was filled with glitz and glamour hence marking the trend of the season.

The collection gave patronage to the rich culture and heritage of the east, and depicted a Pakistani bride in all the grandeur of the golden era, with work highlighting traditional gharara, antique style dupatta and lehenga among other iconic pieces. It paid homage to our age-old rich values with a story and history following cuts and styles that remains timelessly elegant over the years. The collection offered a wide range of sherwani’s for men with a diverse colour palette comprising of black, blue and red.

Indeed the show also featured those part of the HSY 24-year legacy journey; from original supermodels ZQ, Natasha Hussain, Simi Pasha, Vaneeza Ahmed, Abdullah Ejaz, Andleeb Rana, Nael Ahmed, stylist Shahzad Raza and HSY’s first ever model, his sister. The charming Bilal Ashraf and the iconic actress of Lollywood Reema Khan gracefully walked the ramp for the designer and closed the show with a bang.

After the solo show wrapped up, everyone headed to the after party which was organized at the top floor of the Haveli to celebrate the big time.

Talking to The Nation, HSY said, “It was a difficult journey in the start. I was blind in both eyes for one year after a car accident. My schooling was in USA. Then I did my O levels from Beaconhouse and A level from LACAS. Then I graduated from Pakistan School of Fashion Design. I was always leader of the batch but after the accident my spirit was broken. My sister was a model and my mom believed that I should go for modeling rather than fashion designing. I remember I had no money, therefore to pay the fashion school fees I did four odds jobs. ‘MohabbatNama’ is a journey of my evolution as I am myself a musafir of time; it is a show where I looked to my past and the HSY legacy; where we started with our first collections, solo shows, shoots, models, make-up artists, stylists, incorporating all of these elements within the show. Each outfit in this show has been created bespoke, for each model and personality in the show, creating harmony between the fashion and the person who wears it. For HSY, a model is not simply someone who wears what is put on her but an architect of her own style and elegance.”