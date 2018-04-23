Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will on Monday (today) resume hearing in a petition seeking court’s directions to put on Exit Control List (ECL) the name of US diplomat Colonel Joseph Emmanuel allegedly involved in killing a youngster in a road accident on April 7. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition wherein he had earlier directed the Ministry to decide and submit its report in this connection to the court.

Earlier, a deputy attorney general (DAG) informed the court that the Islamabad Chief Commissioner office had sent a recommendation to put name of the accused on ECL. At this, Justice Farooq asked why the name was not put on ECL. The bench directed the DAG to assist the court whether under diplomatic immunity, the name could be placed on ECL or not. The petition was moved by Muhammad Idrees father of deceased Ateeq Baig through his counsel Mirza Shahzad Akbar Advocate and cited Colonel Joseph, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Chief Commissioner, federal government through Prime Minister, Secretary Interior and SHO police station Kohsar as respondents.

The petitioner stated that he is the father of deceased Ateeq who was killed by Joseph in a widely reported car accident which took place in Islamabad on April 7. He added that Joseph is a citizen of United Stated of America who is currently employed in Pakistan as air defense attaché at US Embassy in Pakistan and nominated accused in FIR No 168/208 lodged by the complainant.

He continued that till filing of this case, it is believed that he continues to reside in Pakistan but is trying to flee the country. He added that since the accident took place in broad daylight at a signal on Margalla Road where Safe City Project cameras are functioning, vivid video footage of the accident is available. This video footage has been widely shared in the electronic media and social media.

Petitioner’s counsel Miza Shahzad adopted in the petition that the footage clearly shows that Ateeq was killed due to careless driving by Colonel Joseph Emmanuel.