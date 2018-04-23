Share:

BAGHDAD - Iraq said Sunday its forces had killed "36 terrorists" belonging to the Islamic State jihadist group, including senior members, in air raids this past week in Syria. A video of Thursday's operation showed two F-16 fighter jets destroying a house in eastern Syria. "The Iraqi air raids, carried out by several F-16s in Syria on April 19, targeted IS terrorists who represented a danger to Iraq," said General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command (JOC), which coordinates the fight against IS in Iraq.