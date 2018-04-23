Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 112,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 145,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1400.33 feet, which was 20.33 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,900 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1096.15 feet, which was 56.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 49,500 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.