PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday denied that it had requested Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide extra security for its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. JUI-F's provincial spokesman Abdul Jalil Jan on Sunday refuted news being circulated on social media and aired by a section of electronic media that the Personal Secretary of Maulana Fazlur Rehman had written a letter to the IGP KP for provision of extra security owing to security threats. It may be added that Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed police chiefs of all provinces to withdraw within 24 hours the security protocol provided to influential individuals not entitled to official security.–APP