rawalpindi - A modern, E-Library established here in Nawaz Sharif Park has started functioning to promote reading and research activities in the town while the Library administration would organize a seminar in connection with World Book Day and Copyright Day 2018 on Monday.

Talking to APP Chief Librarian, E-Library Rawalpindi Sher Afzal Malik said, the seminar would be held in the Library. Vice Cancellor, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Prof. Dr. Sarwat Naz Miraz would be chief guest whileguest of honor would be Associate Prof. Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad, Dr. Pervaiz Ahmed.

He informed that the Punjab government in an effort to promote reading and trend of research, initiated opening E-libraries in different cities across the province.

He further said that 30 laptops have been installed here with five tablets to facilitate the visitors of all age groups particularly students, adding, the E-Library would have a comprehensive data base comprising thousands of authentic books and over 10,000 E-books, magazines and publications. Initially, there would be one shift here but, later on, it would be run in double shifts, he informed.

He said these libraries were designed to attract more readers and making provision of data hassle-free. Even for more detailed and in-depth research, the libraries would provide access intricate material without any licensing restrictions, associated costs and free of copyright.

Upon Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, Information Technology Board Punjab is setting up E-libraries in 20 districts of the province, he added.

The Library building has been constructed at a beautiful place in Nawaz Sharif Park. To a question he said, special courses would be arranged for the students particularly during summer vacations. There would be a sports department in the Library which would organize special lectures of renowned players of cricket, hockey, football and other games.

He said, there would be no membership fee and all the citizens would be eligible to come and study here. E-Rozgaar training would also be given to the aspirants who would get registered with the library aimed at enabling the youth to earn through online jobs and businesses.

The initiative would assist the youth in earning their livelihood and sustainable income through respectable manner. Operating on the basis of ‘committing open access for everyone’, the libraries is to further motivate people to read. In addition to that, short courses would also be conducted for better guidance, he said adding, each, E-library has separate auditoriums for combined creative activities that can accommodate up to 50 people.