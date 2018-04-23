Share:

LAHORE - NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal has suspended a deputy director of Lahore office on the charges of inefficiency and negligence in discharging of official duties with immediate effect.

An inquiry has been ordered for completion of all codal formalities including opportunity to Mr Ramzan deputy director Lahore NAB to defend charges against him as per law. Moreover, a formal inquiry has been started against Kashif Mumtaz Gondal deputy director Sukkur who was suspended on the direction of the NAB chairman for three months on charges of misconduct.

On the direction of NAB chairman, the bureau had proceeded against its 85 officers/officials. Out of 85 officers/officials, 23 were awarded major penalty of removal from service whereas 32 were awarded minor penalties. The NAB chairman has said that self-accountability was essential towards adoption of “Accountability for All”.

“NAB is absolutely committed for eradication of corruption from the country across the board,” said a spokesman of the bureau.

NAB TO PROBE ILLEGAL

APPOINTMENTS IN TCKP

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: The regional board of National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa authorised an inquiry against officers of Tourism Corporation KP for allegedly having made illegal appointments in the corporation in gross violation of laws.

The regional board meeting of National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (NAB) was chaired by Director General NAB Farmanullah Khan. The meeting was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the board meeting.

The board also authorised an inquiry against district education officer (female) D.I. Khan and others for alleged illegal appointments. The accused allegedly made illegal appointments on different cadres in the district education department, D.I. Khan, in gross violation of laws.

The board also authorised inquiry against Administrative Officer, TMA, Nowshera, who is alleged to have made illegal appointments in the TMA in gross violation of laws. It is further alleged that the accused got various contracts of tax collections in the names of his front men.

Besides these, the board approved filling of supplementary reference against accused Umar Hayat, senior auditor and district account officer, Shangla for alleged accumulation of illegal assets beyond his known sources of income.