Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir believes dropping Fawad Alam, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal for the England tour had no justification saying if performance in domestic cricket is no criteria, then why to have such tournaments. Qadir said: “Best performing players in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy must be picked for Tests while the PSL performer players should be picked up for T20s,” he said. “Chief selector Inzamam himself had confessed that his nephew Imam-ul-Haq was picked by head coach Mickey Arthur. If the coaching staff had to pick the players, then what is purpose of selection committee.”