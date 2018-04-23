Share:

“Climate change is happening, humans are causing it, and I think this is

perhaps the most serious environmental issue facing us”

–Bill Nye, 2015

Despite the claims of ignorant world leaders, we know climate change is real and is happening. After all we humans are responsible for it. For the last 10,000 years ago the average global temperature was about 14°C, but has increased over the next centuries. Scientists have stated the biggest cause of global warming has always been the release of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. And humans are responsible for it. The destruction of the ozone layer started back in mid-1700s when machine replaced man. Then in the 1800’s most of Europe and North America went through industrialisation. Resources were now manufactured in these industries. As the population grew, the demand increased. More factories were built and more poisonous gasses were released. The toxic gasses were not just harming the atmosphere but also people’s health, especially children. However the consequences were not seen or felt until mid-20th century. The increase in global temperatures have caused melting of glaciers, rise in sea levels, and change in rainfall patterns as well as longer summers. Now people are aware of what causes climate change and are working together to help reduce it.