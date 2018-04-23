Share:

SADIQABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will clinch the upcoming general election. "The victory in recent by-elections stands testimony to the fact that the PML-N is still the most popular political party of the country."

This was maintained by PML-N leader and Municipal Committee Ward 13 Councillor Charagh Ahmed Bhatti during a media talk here the other day.

He said that Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president had worked really hard to make the party popular amongst the masses. He said that the PML-N was adherent to its policy of public service. He also highlighted significant decrease in power outages. "The past governments had done nothing noticeable for bringing an end to power crisis," he flayed, adding that the PML-N would continue fulfilling its duty of serving the masses. He said that the PML-N office-bearers and workers would get Ch Shafiq elected fourth time from Sadiqabad tehsil in the next general election. "Ch Shafiq is a true Pakistani. He loves to serve the masses. He has completed numerous development projects in the tehsil during his tenure," he maintained. "Those criticising the PML-N for bad performance have produced not even a single megawatt electricity in their provinces," he said, adding that these people would be tried in public court in the upcoming polls.