CHANGA MANGA - Lesco employees were beaten up by power pilferers during an operation against electricity theft in nearby village of Changa Manga (Muqam).

When Wapda team and police reached village Muqam to check electricity theft they found that Sardar Asghar, a resident of the village, had connected illegally direct cables to Wapda distribution line. He had fixed 5 LT poles illegally. The power pilferer had caused a loss of approximately Rs0.8 million to national exchequer. When Wapda team was disconnecting direct cables, Sardar Asghar and his companions fired on the team and manhandled the Wapda employees. Police were busy in investigation.