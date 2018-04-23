Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that Pakistan International Airlines was the asset of the nation and his party will not allow it to be ‘auctioned’.

“PIA employees have put their trust in the Peoples’ Union which proves that the PPP is the party of the masses,” he said, according to a statement issued here.

He was talking to a delegation of PIA Peoples Unity led by Hidayatullah Khan, Ramzan Laghari and Sohail Mukhtar who called on him at Zardari House Islamabad. Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar and Senator Nawaz Khokhar were also present.

Labour leaders said that “jiyalas” of Benazir Bhutto will always be with the party and will continue to work towards the betterment of the masses.

Bilawal congratulated the office-bearers of the Peoples Unity and workers of the PIA and said that their success in union elections was “prelude to the party’s success in the next general election”.