KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Sunday staged a protest demo in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and demanded justice for the parents of rape-murder victim Rabia Magsi.

According to details, the PTI Sindh chapter staged a protest demo and sit-in against the rape-murder of five-years-old Rabia Magsi in Manghopir area a few days back, police firing on innocent protestors and booking of PTI workers in fake terrorism cases.

PTI Sindh chapter president MNA Dr Arif Alvi, PTI Sindh senior executive vice president Haleem Adil Sheikh, Women Wing Sindh president Nusrat Wahid, Saima Nadeem, Subhan Ali Sahil and others leaders were present besides a large number of party workers. Carrying banners and placards, they raised slogans against the police.

Addressing the demo, Arif Alvi said the Sindh police are a killer police. He said this police opened indiscriminate direct firing on protesters and martyred a citizen, Maulana Hafiz Illiyas and injured a PTI worker Adnan, who is hospitalised in a critical condition. He said that to save the real killers of Rabia police had made them disappeared. He said the police instead of taking action against the real killers filed fake cases under terrorism charges against the PTI workers.

He said instead of firing rubber bullets the police used real bullets to disperse the protestors. He said if the justice is not doled out and firm action not taken against trigger-happy cops, the PTI would widen the scope of its protest.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the police in Sindh do not listen to peaceful voices. He said our workers are our precious asset. He said the police are harassing our workers in Sindh. He said we will not allow the police to commit excesses to our workers, adding we stand shoulder by shoulder with our workers. He said the fake cases could not deter us from our path. He asked the workers to keep their spirits high.

Haleem Sheikh said the rule of corrupt elements and thieves in Sindh is about to end. He said the rulers are treating citizens like insects and worms. The rulers are behind this direct police firing on innocent protestors. He said the SSP West in order to save his police force has harmed the case of innocent Rabia. He said the police did not file FIR on the complaint of the family of the slain girl, but filed a fake FIR to save their own skin.

He said the innocent girl was kidnapped, raped and then murdered but the police filed a fake case, twisting the facts. He said the police have failed to give protection to citizens. He said the Sindh police have turned into a Zardari police.

He said the PTI would raise voice for the innocent Rabia on all available forums. He demanded to sack police officers of district West Karachi, withdraw fake cases against PTI workers and order an impartial inquiry into the case; otherwise, the chief minister house would be besieged.