Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government's Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) will distribute 700 motorbikes to women in four districts of the province under the Women on Wheels (WoW) programme before Ramazan.

SRU sources said on Sunday that these motorbikes would be distributed in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sargodha districts. Eligible women aged 18 to 40 have been provided driving training and licences and are being provided motorcycles on subsidised rates.

The sources said the Punjab government would provide equity subsidy of Rs24,975 and 100 per cent markup on the motorcycles. The applicants will make down payment of Rs27,000 and remaining payment in 12 easy installments of Rs1,856 monthly.

Women interested in the training can visit any of SRU and Punjab Traffic Police training centres. The ultimate aim of the WoW campaign is to promote mobility of women in Punjab and empower them to become independent individuals, added the sources.

It is pertinent to mention here the Senate had unanimously approved a bill on March 7, 2018 for protection of rights of transgender people, empowering them to determine their own gender identity.