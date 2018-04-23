Share:

rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued 201 notices during last three months said RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood.

He informed that RCB issued 201 notices under Section 185 and 256 to the rules violators during the period while the land branch also demolished 13 buildings erected illegally as the property owners without getting prior approval of their building plans started construction.

Qaiser Mahmood further said, the RCB board approved 161 residential and 18 commercial building plans during last three months.

Several raids on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB building control department teams and the owners of the buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

To a question he said, 911 notices were issued during last year and total 68 structures were demolished while construction material was lifted from 72 illegal construction sites.