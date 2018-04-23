Share:

KAMALIA - A man, resident of Chak 715/GB, was knifed to death while asleep in the drawing room of his house here the other night.

As per police report, Faisal Shahbaz Waseer was asleep in the drawing room of his house the other night when an intruder identified as Sajid Ali stabbed him repeatedly over some dispute. Faisal sustained critical wounds to his head and neck and was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The incident was reported to Kamalia Saddr police and the police arrested the suspect within four hours after the incident. The dead body was handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities. He was buried in the ancestral graveyard after funeral. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

SEARCH UNDERWAY

Search for the child who had gone missing on April 16 continues. Khizar Abbas, son of Bagga Dogar, resident of Mohallah Charh Kamalia near Ammar Hospital had gone missing on April 16. Kamalia City police were reported about the incident. The child, however, could not be recovered so far despite all-out efforts made by the police. Parents of the boy are very upset and have appealed to contact them on 0300-6594032 if any whereabouts of the child are known.