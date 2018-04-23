Share:

LAHORE (PR): Resilience and vigour of students was a spectacle to behold at a fun-filled Inter-School Sports Day event held here under the patronage of the Presbyterian Education Board (PEB).

Students from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Kasur, Faisalabad, Nankana, Sialkot and other parts of the Punjab province participated in a wide array of events to mesmerise audience consisting of parents, teachers and the school administration.

Besides PEB Executive Director Veda Shaheen Gill, MPA Shakeel Marcus, international hockey player Rabia Qadir, and others participated as guests of honour. The flat race, chatti race, hurdle race, three-leg race, ball in the basket and push-ups were main attractions at the mega event.

Additionally, cricket matches were held between different teams. Sports activities concluded with a tug of war contest.

In her welcome address, Veda Gill highlighted importance of sports in a student’s life and said the board would provide equal opportunities to students to show their talent in various fields. She announced the board would arrange a lot of fun-filled events throughout the year so that the new generation can participate in healthy activities besides education and learning process. The celebrations began with flag hoisting, oath taking and march past by teams, displaying a high degree of synchronisation and teamwork.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Shakeel Marcus said the provincial government was working from day first to promote sports and other healthy activities from school and college levels to the university level. “Our government will continue to focus on healthy activities,” he said, adding that young people must show their potential.

Appreciating gathering of different schools at one platform to show the talent of the students from across the board, Presbyterian Church of Pakistan moderator Dr Majeed Able said that he was very impressed to see capabilities and talent of the new generation. He said that he had a lot of expectations from students. “You must continue the struggle in every field of life,” he said.

Other speakers said that students will have to follow true path in their life to achieve successes. “Our nation has a lot of expectations from young people. So you will have to participate in the nation building,” they said. In the end, the winner of the trophy was announced, accompanied by the most stimulating moment of the day – recognition of winners with medals and certificates.