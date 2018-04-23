Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Division, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said there was no power shortfall across the country as sufficient electricity was available to meet demand currently.

Power loadshedding was being done only in areas of electricity theft and line losses regardless of rural or urban areas, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said that the government was ensuring transparency in the provision of electricity process and no preference was being given to any area on political influence throughout the country.

The Minister said that less electricity was being supplied to the feeders of higher power theft and line losses.

He urged the provinces to cooperate with the Federal government to stop power theft in their areas.

Awais Leghari said that the government intended to introduce technology based system in the power distribution companies to enhance transparency and performance.

He said that all updates of electricity load-shedding schedule and all related information were being provided at Roshan Pakistan Application prepared by the government.

He said that the government did not want to put burden on those customers who were already paying their bills regularly rather wanted to overcome loopholes.

During the previous government, he said upto 16 hours load-shedding was being done in the country which had badly affected economic activities.

To a question, he said that the Federal government would extend all possible support to resolve matters of K-Electric.