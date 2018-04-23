Share:

Two booked for abusing Class-V girl

OUR STAFF REPORTER

OKARA - The Sherghar police booked two men for allegedly raping a 13-year-old Class V girl student here the other day.

According to the FIR No 141/18 registered under sections 365-B and 376 of PPC, the girl was on way to school at 17/D village. Two brothers - Noor Hassan and Saleem - lured her to a deserted place where Noor Hassan raped her. Investigation was under way.

On the other hand, the suspects, who had raped a teenage girl, taken her nude pictures and then continued to blackmail her that led the girl to commit suicide, were booked in another case of suicide. Aqsa, 14, was kidnapped on the way to school at Farid Kot village.

The suspects including Naveed, Sajjad and Asif raped her, took her nude pictures and then continued to blackmail her. Aqsa became pregnant and committed suicide four month ago.

Her father Akmal had got a case registered against Naveed, Sajjad, Asif and others at Depalpur City police station under section 376(2) and 316 of PPC. The police recovered nude pictures of the girl and registered another case of suicide against the suspects.

Four dacoits nabbed in raids

Police claimed to have nabbed four dacoits during a raid the other night while one of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Police sources say that a team of Okara Saddr police conducted a raid near 39/3R village on a tip-off and nabbed four dacoits with arms.

They were identified as Rehman, Ali Ahmad, Arsalan and Shan Ali. One of their accomplices namely Nabil succeeded in fleeing away under the cover of darkness. A case was registered against the accused.

Minor assaulted

Our Staff Reporter

KASUR - A minor boy was allegedly assaulted by a 12-year-old boy in A-Division police precincts here the other day. Father of the minor boy told the police that his son was playing outside his house when accused Akmal, 12, lured him to a deserted house where he assaulted him. The police arrested the accused on the identification of the complainant and registered a case against him.