Share:

KASUR - Mustafabad police arrested and registered a case against two suspects for allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old boy here the other day.

The boy's father, resident of Baghichi Mohallah, told the police that his son went to Mustafabad Stadium where suspects including Irfan and Azmat assaulted him. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against them.

MAN, WOMAN PERISH

IN ACCIDENTS

Two persons including a woman died while three others sustained injuries in three different road accidents here the other day.

Police sources say that a 60-year-old man identified as Barkat Ali died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing Ganda Singh Road near Maan village.

In another incident, a 55-year-old woman namely Naseem Bibi, wife of Amin was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley while crossing Ferozepur Road. In Phoolnagar, three persons were injured in collision between a car and truck near Sarai Cheena.

Citizens robbed of

cash, valuables

Citizens came across dacoits who deprived them of cash and valuables in different areas of Kasur district the other day.

According to police sources, the dacoits snatched Rs20,000 from Fiaz and Riaz each near Kotli Pathanwali. They also snatched a cellphone and Rs4,000 from Sarwar. Kasur Saddr police were investigating. In another incident, two dacoits robbed a motorcyclist namely Bilal Ahmed of Rs50,000.

Medical Officer Dr Maimona Nayab submitted a complaint to Changa Manga police stating that unidentified thief stole fans, batteries and a water cooler worth Rs84,000 from Philyani Rural Health Unit. Local police were investigating.