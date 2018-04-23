Share:

THATTA - Two youth drowned to death in different areas of Thatta on Sunday. The bodies were fished out and handed over to heirs.

According to details, Nusrat Pathan 22, a resident of Saddar Karachi drowned after he went into deep water while taking bath in KDA Feeder at Chaliya area near Keejhar Lake in Thatta.

Meanwhile another youth Rafique Marwani 30, hailing from Baldia Town Karachi who had come for picnic along with his family drowned while taking bath at Keenjhar point.

Bodies of both drowned youth were fished out by the divers and handed over to the heirs.